To avoid conflict, homicide trial may be moved away from Kenosha County Courthouse

At the same time the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is expected to be underway at the Kenosha County Courthouse, a second homicide trial is also scheduled to go before a jury. Roderick Smith is charged with killing his girlfriend Gia Buccieri-Martin, alleged to have shot her, then hid her body in their apartment while reporting her missing to Kenosha Police. Buccieri-Martin’s body was found in a garbage can outside Smith’s home weeks after she was reported missing.