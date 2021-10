On Saturday September 25th, the Wyoming Rescue Mission had a special visitor for lunch, the Little Caesars 'Love Kitchen' visited to serve those in need. The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper has been in operation since 1978 on CY avenue with the emergency rescue called "Soul's Anchor" ministering and helping the homeless in the Casper area. In 1991, the rescue was moved to the renovated Park Street Hotel, in the mid 90's Rescued Treasures thrift store was opened to help fund the mission and offer job opportunities to those that sought help. The Wyoming Rescue Mission has been growing to help those in need all across the state.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO