Lyons man arrested following a physical altercation over money

A Lyons man was arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies after a disturbance.

Scott Scharett was arrested after knocking another person down and punching him multiple times.

The argument was over money.

He will answer to the charges at a later date.

