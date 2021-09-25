CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyons, NY

Lyons man arrested following a physical altercation over money

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0urv_0c89AI0y00

A Lyons man was arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies after a disturbance.

Scott Scharett was arrested after knocking another person down and punching him multiple times.

The argument was over money.

He will answer to the charges at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man arrested after violating order of protection

A Geneva man was arrested after violating an order of protection. On Sept. 25, Geneva Police arrested Ronald Green Jr., 60, of Geneva, for criminal contempt in the first degree. Green allegedly entered the apartment of a protected party, violating a duly issued order of protection. This was the result...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Woodhull man arrested for burglary and rape

A Woodhull man has been arrested on charges of burglary and sexual assault. On Sept. 29, State Police responded to a residence in Woodhull for the report of a burglary and sexual assault. Upon further investigation, police arrested Blake Calaman, 20, of Woodhull, for burglary in the first degree, rape...
WOODHULL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android
FingerLakes1.com

Fall DWI victim panel a success in Yates County

A Victim Impact Panel for the Yates County STOP DWI program was held on Wednesday at the County Office Building. 33 offenders attended as well as several guests. Sheriff Ron Spike led the event and emphasized to those in attendance that marijuana being made legal doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive after consuming it.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Utica man arrested following armed carjacking

On Sept. 29 State Police arrested a man that stole a vehicle by carjacking before fleeing on foot into a wooded area. Jonathon J. Grico-Wolak, 30, of Utica, was arrested for DWAI-drugs, criminal impersonation in the second degree, several traffic violations, robbery in the first degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, reckless endangerment, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy