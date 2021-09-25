Clyde man arrested following a domestic incident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Clyde man following a domestic incident.

Dustin Williams was arrested on Friday after pushing, then restraining a woman for several minutes during an argument.

A 7-year-old child was present to witness the altercation.

Williams was transported to the Wayne County Jail.

