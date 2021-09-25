CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man arrested after crashing his vehicle due to driving while intoxicated

 7 days ago
A Geneva man was arrested by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies following a car accident Friday.

Eugene Fleming was driving while intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle on Friday morning on County Road 10 in Hopewell.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

