Pulteney, NY

Town of Pulteney is designated as “susceptible to fiscal stress” by Comptroller’s Office

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
The Comptroller’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System identified thirty local governments in fiscal stress at the end of 2020.

The latest scores show 19 governments facing fiscal stress: six counties, four cities, and nine towns.

This round looked at financial information for the entire year of 2020 and in total investigated every county, 44 cities, and ten villages.

One local municipality considered susceptible to fiscal stress is the Town of Pulteney in Steuben County.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

