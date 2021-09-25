Town of Pulteney is designated as “susceptible to fiscal stress” by Comptroller’s Office

The Comptroller’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System identified thirty local governments in fiscal stress at the end of 2020.

The latest scores show 19 governments facing fiscal stress: six counties, four cities, and nine towns.

This round looked at financial information for the entire year of 2020 and in total investigated every county, 44 cities, and ten villages.

One local municipality considered susceptible to fiscal stress is the Town of Pulteney in Steuben County.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)