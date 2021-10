Iowa State will look to bounce back from a loss to in-state rival Iowa on Saturday when it takes on UNLV in Las Vegas. Iowa State will be playing in its third NFL Stadium over its last five games (AT&T Stadium and State Farm Stadium) when Saturday's game kicks off inside Allegiant Stadium. Through two games in 2021, Iowa State's defense has been dominant and the offense hasn't been able to hit its stride. Defensively, Iowa State is holding opponents to 3.7 yards per play and 1.7 yards per rush. Offensively, Iowa State is averaging 5.1 yards per play and 3.7 yards per rush. The Cyclones will look to put together a complete performance against a Rebels team that is 0-2.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO