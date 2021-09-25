CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL: Pitt 2, Clemson 0

By John Krysinsky
pittsburghsoccernow.com
 7 days ago

With its backs against the wall, on the road against No. 2 Clemson, the Pitt Panthers responded after a lackluster, scoreless first half to surge past the defending ACC Champions, 2-0, at Historic Riggs Field on Saturday night. The Panthers found a pair of second half goals from senior Matt...

On3.com

Daily briefing: On Wake Forest, backup QBs and Pitt being Pitt

One of the games I’m most curious about this week is Friday night, when Wake Forest plays at Virginia. The Demon Deacons have blown out three opponents by an average of 26 points, and they should have (yeah, that includes Florida State). Wake is a smart, veteran (20 returning starters) team, one of only two remaining unbeatens in the ACC (Boston College is the other). Wake has won the past four games in this conference rivalry, last season by 17 points. The Deacs average 39.3 points per game and haven’t had a single offensive player win an ACC weekly award, to the surprise of no one in this perpetually overlooked program. How overlooked? Virginia, which gave up 59 points to North Carolina last week, is favored by four points.
COLLEGE SPORTS

