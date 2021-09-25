FINAL: Pitt 2, Clemson 0

One of the games I’m most curious about this week is Friday night, when Wake Forest plays at Virginia. The Demon Deacons have blown out three opponents by an average of 26 points, and they should have (yeah, that includes Florida State). Wake is a smart, veteran (20 returning starters) team, one of only two remaining unbeatens in the ACC (Boston College is the other). Wake has won the past four games in this conference rivalry, last season by 17 points. The Deacs average 39.3 points per game and haven’t had a single offensive player win an ACC weekly award, to the surprise of no one in this perpetually overlooked program. How overlooked? Virginia, which gave up 59 points to North Carolina last week, is favored by four points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO