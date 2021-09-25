WSU football falls to Utah, drops to 1-3

SALT LAKE CITY — WSU's game on Saturday was pure chaos, and the Cougs were unable to find their way through it in a 24-13 loss to Utah. Jayden De Laura did not start at the quarterback position as he is still nursing a knee injury from the USC game. Jarrett Guarantano got the nod, as he went 25-of-36 for 248 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. His third interception proved to be the nail in the coffin as Utah returned it for a touchdown to give them an 11 point lead with 2:24 in the fourth.