K-viewers Aghast at KBS Weekend Drama Gentleman and Young Lady with the Male Lead at 27 Meeting Cute with the Female Lead Who is 13 Years Old

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sorry but WTF is this? One would not expect newly premiered KBS weekend drama Gentleman and Young Lady to have this type of frankly gross misstep but here we are in 2021 still dealing with really bad set ups. The drama stars Ji Hyun Woo as a widower with three kids who hires a bright young live in nanny played by relatively rookie actress Lee Se Hee in her first starring role, and the two proceed to fall in love as she heals his sad soul from the loss of his wife and also helps raise his three kids. It totally stole from Prime Minister and I but whatev. The MEGA GROSS element which was a surprise and totally unnecessary if you ask me is that the two leads actually met when they were kids, you know the childhood meet cute and fated element that K-romance loves to throw in there. But wait, it’s not kids with a plural but kid because they meet when she is a kid at 13 years old which is 6th grade by the way but he’s a naval officer who is 27 years old, and overall they have a 14-year age difference. Yes, you may step aside to dry heave now. I don’t know why these two characters had to have that prior cross paths other than she grew up crushing on him (I guess) and makes her becoming his kids nanny and his future love interest all the more closely intertwined in that fated way. Thankfully K-netizens (and frankly any netizen viewer) found this set up super uncomfortable and inappropriate when it aired in the premiere episode and this drama is getting raked through the coals. Burn away, netizens, burn away.

koalasplayground.com

koalasplayground.com

Yumi’s Cells Smooths Out in Episodes 3-4 as the Kind and Considerate Budding Romance Elicits Smiles From the Viewers and Cells Alike

I’m so glad other readers suggested I stick with Yumi’s Cells after the tonally disparate first episode, saying the second episode gets a lot better. It did, and now I can say episodes 3-4 gets even way better. The story is really such a small circle of Yumi and the men in her life, first her small crush on her younger coworkers who turns out to like her as a person and want to set her up with his hyung, and then afterwards it’s Yumi’s interacting and budding romance with said hyung, with the special element not seen in any other such drama their animated cells each with a specific emotion and function. I was worried it would seem too similar to Pixar movie Inside Out but it’s not because there are so many more cells and the Korean cultural differences really manifest in how the cells think and behave. This weekend’s episodes went at lightspeed in getting Yumi and Woong to quickly fall for each other, not love but a lot of genuine like and care, and what made their relationship so satisfying to watch was the sincerity in two good people recognizing that in each other and also happen to click. The dinner and the frog festival date was adorable, and of course Woong’s prince charming savior with the umbrella and then princess carry to the hospital could have been cheesy but was instead so endearing. The best part of the episode was when Woong’s love cell disguised himself as a frog and just went to take care and clean up Yumi’s emotional detritus, and she recognized it and appreciated it even more. That she used his first two lame jokes back towards him was the beautiful icing on the cake. They have a relationship I ship wholeheartedly, even if it doesn’t end up in happily ever after I think the journey for these two will be worth the watch.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

tvN Fantasy Exorcism Drama Island Confirms Cast of Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and the Return of Sung Joon Playing the Big Bad

This was always going to be an ambitious drama production, with many CGII elements needed and a dark tone that would needed to be balanced for the majority K-drama viewing populace. That it’s initial leading lady pick had to bow out due to her poor real life behavior scandal was enough to delay everything. Now it’s back on track and tvN drama Island is slated to start filming soon for a 2022 airing. Male lead Kim Nam Gil will be paired with Lee Da Hae, and joining the leads are Cha Eun Woo as a fellow good character with Sung Joon making a splashy return after military service and hiatus to play the Big Bad. I’m plenty psyched and also think all four central leads have much to gain from stretching their performance skills in this big budget production.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won Lead the Script Reading Stills for Coupang Play Legal Murder Mystery Drama One Ordinary Day

The promos are increasing for upcoming Coupang Play high profile thriller drama One Ordinary Day (formerly That Night), a K-remake of the BBC series Criminal Justice. The first poster came out last week with leads Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won shaking hands in a jail cell, with the latter defending the former accused of murder. Now comes the script reading stills and I’m guessing Cha Seung Won is doing method acting for his role lol, the disheveled street lawyer who is scrappy but not polished. Also part of the powerhouse cast is Lee Seol, Yang Kyung Won, and Kim Shin Rok and directing is the PD of Backstreet Rookie, The Fiery Priest, and Whisper, with the script by the writer of The Royal Gambler, Goddess of Fire, and Warrior Baek Dong Soo so that’s an interesting pick since it’s a writer with solely sageuks on his resume. The drama will premiere on the streaming channel as an 8-episode series in November.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Episodes 7-8 Resumes with Similar Ratings of 9.3%, 8.9% as the Week Hiatus Slows the Momentum

I was super excited on Monday for the resumption of Lovers of the Red Sky, with episode 7 picking up from the end of the painting competition and the arrival of Chun Gi’s mentally damaged dad to cause a ruckus. I don’t know if it’s mostly due to the Chuseok week preemption but the episode felt so slow and took the wind of this drama’s sails a bit. Episode 8 picked up back but that butterfly in my stomach vibes are no longer there (for now), and I spent this week’s episodes enjoying the story progress but wishing I still had that visceral emotional tug to the characters. Chun Gi is just too perfect and plucky, and played by Kim Yoo Jung perfectly endearing and not an ounce of annoying, but she’s more of a plot device due to everyone around her. She’s touched by the Demon since birth, lost her eyes, regained her right through Ha Ram’s eyes, and is fated to restore the damaged Royal Portrait in order to contain the Demon once again. And everyone around her adores her, takes care of her, and two guys love her. Between the two guys, Ha Ram remains more interesting but he’s too restrained probably because Ahn Hyo Seob can only portray stoic/calculating/tormented with one expression, and Prince Yangmyung is a good dude and all but goodness comes across as a wet blanket half the time and I don’t know if it’s Gong Myung‘s acting or the personality. Thank goodness for Kwak Si Yang’s Prince Joohyang to continue evil up the proceedings and keep it interesting. With that said, the end of episode 8 was a wild moment as Demon has emerged once again from Ha Ram at the most inopportune time, and I’m guessing he’s not there to throw a rave rager at the Palace with Chun Gi and Yangmyung.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Viewers of tvN Hit Drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha Divided Over K-reporter Article About the Drama Using Crime Repeatedly for the Male Lead to Save the Female Lead and Turn into a Romantic Moment

This week a K-entertainment reporter wrote a long article (here) that critiques currently airing hit weekend drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha for one specific element and it’s a thoughtful take that is worth discussing and even better is the responses from viewers are equally thoughtful, nothing is knee jerk. The writer took issue with Hometown using the “woman in danger from male crime” plot device, multiple times, to give the male lead a reason to help/rescue the female lead. Even worse is that the crime is sorta tossed aside after and simply used to bring the two leads closer together. It also feels so old school using man rescues helpless woman to advance a relationship. I haven’t caught up on Hometown since the merely okay first episode but situationally it would seem improbable that a sleepy seaside village would have the female lead multiple times faced with either the potential for crime or actual criminal behavior towards her. With that said, the K-netizens feedback is split basically 33/33/33 three ways equally to this criticism: (1) group 1 thinks it’s totally a legit criticism, they don’t like the repeat use of this plot device, (2) group 2 thinks the use of the plot device did happen, but eh it’s not a deal breaker as the OTP relationship was building in other ways and this didn’t ruin the flow, and (3) group 3 thinks this is much ado about nothing, especially with the drama using plot devices used in the K-movie its adapting from so who cares, they love the drama regardless. Hometown is winning on all fronts and I think this critique is the typical reporter parsing drama a little more in depth, and if this is the biggest fault anyone can fine with Hometown then it’s swimmingly along swell and should continue its streak of success all the way to the end.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Watch an Entire Drama Love Story in One Picture: A Visual Homage to Some of the Best K-romances

This post doesn’t need any editorializing, and really just needs to be viewed and savored. A talented and oh so generous K-netizen (doing the drama gods service!) created a one picture image for some of the most popular and beloved K-drama romances in the last two decades that captures the beginning and end. It’s called “Watch an entire K-drama in one picture” meaning from the first image seeing two people who don’t know/don’t like each other to when they are happily together, even without seeing the entire in between we can glean the progression of the romance from their chemistry and body language. The above remains a classic, the Hallyu top actress and the alien professor neighbors in You From Another Star. Others that tug at my memory strings include It’s Okay, It’s Love, Coffee Prince, Kill Me, Heal Me, and Answer Me 1988. The sole misstep was not using the two teen actors in the Will it Snow for Christmas of the pre-romance portion and instead just the two adult leads. Without further ado, please enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS
