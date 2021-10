The Vegas Golden Knights notched their second win of the preseason as they defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 4-0, on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Daniil Miromanov scored for the second game in a row to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period. Alec Martinez tacked on a power-play goal in the middle frame to put Vegas ahead by two. William Karlsson scored 18 seconds into the third period to extend the Golden Knights' lead and Miromanov scored again to put Vegas up 4-0.

