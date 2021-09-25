Falcons defensive woes likely to continue in the absence of A.J. Terrell
The Falcons defensive woes could continue this week against the Giants as one of their top players is set to miss the game. Arthur Smith told the media on Friday that A.J. Terrell, the team’s top cover corner, will miss the afternoon matchup at MetLife Stadium. Terrell suffered a concussion in the second half of the Falcons Week 2 game with the Buccaneers, but not before he made two incredible plays, one being a touchdown-saving pass breakup.www.sportstalkatl.com
