Surry County, NC

County seeking to sell former Jones School

By Thomas Joyce
Mount Airy News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Jones School in Mount Airy has been put up for sale by Surry County, which owns the facility that operated as an all-black campus during the last century. This move also includes Graham Field, located across Jones School Road from the former educational institution that now serves as L.H. Jones Resource Center where a number of community programs are operated by Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. (YVEDDI).

