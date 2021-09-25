CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win

By JEROME PUGMIRE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOf7e_0c88zT9p00
1 of 5

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday and make it eight straight wins.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes. Striker Kylian Mbappe’s intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria, who passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish.

Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar, and slotted the ball through goalkeeper Jonas Omlin’s legs from the right of the penalty area in the 88th.

PSG was again without superstar Lionel Messi, who has missed two games with a sore knee and is trying to get match fit for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester City.

Midfielder Ander Herrera hit the crossbar for PSG with a 20-meter strike shortly before the break.

English forward Stephy Mavididi went close to equalizing for Montpellier in the 62nd but standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas kept out his curling shot.

OTHER MATCHES

United States forward Timothy Weah set up the first goal and earned a penalty for the second as defending champion Lille won 2-1 at Strasbourg to move up to eighth spot ahead of Sunday’s games.

Weah set up Canada striker Jonathan David from the left flank midway through the first half.

David netted from the spot in the 57th after Weah — the son of Liberia President and former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah — ran onto David’s pass and was tripped.

Ibrahima Sissoko pulled a goal back for Strasbourg.

Third-placed Nice won 3-0 at struggling Saint-Etienne.

Amine Gouiri continued his fine form, putting Nice ahead in the 15th minute with his league-leading fifth goal of the season.

He enjoyed a touch of fortune this time, however, as his shot from about 30 meters was deflected past the goalkeeper.

Dutch winger Calvin Stengs netted 10 minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 and striker Andy Delort completed the scoring late on.

Lyon drew 1-1 with Lorient with both sides dropping points in their bid to join the top three.

Home side Lyon played with 10 men from the 15th minute onward after former Chelsea left back Emerson was shown a red card.

Armand Lauriente put Lorient in front five minutes later before Karl Toko Ekambi leveled for Lyon in the 50th.

It proved to be a frustrating night for Lyon as central defender Jason Denayer and forward Islam Slimani went off injured.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Soccer-Gueye’s goal inspires PSG to Montpellier win

(Reuters) – Paris St Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye’s fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box at a...
SOCCER
90min.com

PSG 2-0 Montpellier: Player ratings as hosts go 10 points clear in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain continued their 100% winning start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, eventually easing to a 2-0 victory over Montpellier in the French capital. The Parisiens took the lead on 14 minutes through an unlikely source, when Idrissa Gana Gueye cannoned a vicious strike towards the Montpellier goal with such force that it almost lifted the net clean off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Kansas City Star

Déja vu: French leader PSG relies on another late winner

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain made it seven straight wins but needed another injury-time winner to beat last-place Metz 2-1 in an unconvincing performance on Wednesday. The referee was about to blow the final whistle when right back Achraf Hakimi netted his second goal in the fifth minute of injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keylor Navas
Person
Islam Slimani
Person
Timothy Weah
Person
George Weah
Person
Amine Gouiri
Person
Ander Herrera
Person
Neymar
Person
Jason Denayer
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Person
Julian Draxler
BBC

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Montpellier: PSG keep up 100% Ligue 1 record

Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% record in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Montpellier at Parc des Princes. Idrissa Gueye fired Angel di Maria's lay-off into the roof of the net from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season after quarter of an hour.
SOCCER
BBC

PSG 2-0 Man City: The pick of the stats

Paris St-Germain ended a run of four consecutive Champions League matches without a win (drawn one, lost three). Their last victory had come against Bayern Munich in April. This was a first Champions League group match defeat for Manchester City since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon - a run of 18 games.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montpellier#French#Ap#English#Liberia#Dutch
Derrick

Messi scores superb 1st goal for PSG in 2-0 win against City

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's superb first goal for Paris Saint-Germain punished former coach Pep Guardiola's team as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Messi charged from midfield toward the penalty area in the 74th minute, opening up more space as Achraf Hakimi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Manchester City: Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal in win

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St-Germain goal in stunning fashion as they beat Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League group game. Messi, making his fourth appearance for PSG since leaving Barcelona, ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving Ederson rooted to the spot with a lovely 20-yard shot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi gave Paris St Germain fans what they came for as he helped them beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash with his first goal for his new club on Tuesday. The Argentine forward, who joined PSG on a two-year contract...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester City 0-2 PSG: Reaction & Tweets

A disappointing outing as Manchester City could not maintain their form and fell to a clinical PSG. City would dominate most of the match and had leads in possession, shots on target, expected goals and more. In the end it was not enough as PSG made their few chances and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy