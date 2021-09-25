Oakland Reverend Uses Hip-Hop to Talk About Gun Violence

Up-and-coming hip hop artist Jerome DIllard will be performing at Fusion Restaurant & Lounge in Lewiston on Saturday, October 2nd. Jerome’s debut song “Trust”, a sultry ballad about young love gone wrong, is currently in rotation on Las Vegas Pop and R&B radio. He wrote and performed a fan-anthem “Feel So Good: Golden Knights Edition” which can be heard playing in front of 80,000 fans per home game at T-Mobile Arena during all local Las Vegas Golden Knight hockey games. The anthem has caught the attention of fans and local media alike, landing Jerome performances on ABC’s morning show, NBC sports, Fox morning show, and UNLV college radio. The world has only seen a glimpse of Jerome’s true talent and gifts as an entertainer - gifts he wants to share with the world. To use Jerome’s own words, “I just want to make the world sing!”

LEWISTON, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO