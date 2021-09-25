CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stewart out for playoff game against Mercury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday’s WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player. The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season.

Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again. She injured her left ankle and missed the team’s opening-round playoff win over New York. Taurasi last played on Sept. 6 and averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists this season.

“We’ve practiced without (Stewart) and had a game without her the last time we played Phoenix,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said “We’ve been preparing as if Diana is going to play, but knowing how the team plays without her is beneficial to us. I think the approach remains the same with our energy and our effort.”

Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said it will be up to Taurasi whether she plays or not.

“She’ll determine whether she thinks she’s able to go or not,” Brondello said. “She deserves that, to give her as much time as possible. She knows whether she can help us or not. So that’s why I leave it in her hands, along with the medical staff.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
swishappeal.com

2021 WNBA Playoffs: Mercury starters come through

Diana Taurasi was not 100 percent down the stretch of the Phoenix Mercury’s second-round win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett, WA. Yet she made a three to tie the game one minute and 11 seconds in to overtime and a fadeaway mid-range baseline shot that gave the Mercury the lead for good with 2:14 to play.
SEATTLE, WA
yourvalley.net

Diana Taurasi questionable for Mercury’s playoff game Thursday

Mercury star Diana Taurasi is questionable to play in Thursday's single-elimination, first-round playoff game against the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. at Grand Canyon University. The 39-year-old guard …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Noelle Quinn
CBS Sports

2021 WNBA Playoffs: Diana Taurasi sets playoff career-high with 37 points in Mercury's Game 2 win

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi has been battling an ankle injury for nearly a month and only returned to action in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. But Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer wasn't interested in cutting her any slack. Speaking recently to the media he said, "Taurasi ain't hurt. C'mon, please, this is the playoffs... She will cut your heart out in a second."
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

2021 WNBA playoffs semifinal Game 2 takeaways: Sun pull away from Sky to even series; Mercury crush Aces

The semifinals of the 2021 playoffs continued on Thursday night, but unfortunately this doubleheader wasn't as exciting as the one we saw earlier in the week. The Connecticut Sun pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-68 win over the Chicago Sky to even their series at 1-1. Later on, the Phoenix Mercury put together a dominant performance to beat the Las Vegas Aces 117-91 and tie their series at 1-1 as well.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ap#The Phoenix Mercury#Mvp
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Gets Married With The Help Of Lakers Teammates

Anthony Davis is looking to bounce back this NBA season after succumbing to injuries for most of the 2021 season. Now, the Lakers are loaded up with talent and they are expected to do big things in the Western Conference. With Davis back at 100 percent, there is no doubt they will be a threat to win the title, which would give Davis his second NBA ring.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy