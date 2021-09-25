CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, NY

Lenhart’s 3 rushing TDs carry Columbia past Georgetown 35-24

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Ty Lenhart ran for three of Columbia’s four rushing touchdowns and Will Allen returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score as the Lions turned back Georgetown 35-24 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ty’son Edwards and Lenhart had short TD runs in the first quarter to put Columbia (2-0) up 14-0. The Hoyas (1-2) pulled within 14-7 early in the second quarter on Joshua Stakely’s 2-yard TD run, but Allen quickly pushed the Lions’ lead back to 14 when he returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Pierce Holley scored on a 6-yard run to cap a nine-play, 83-yard drive to pull Georgetown within seven and Conor Hunt added a 42-yard field goal to get the Hoyas within 21-17 at halftime.

Columbia used Ben Mathiasmeier’s interception and 68-yard return to set up Lenhart’s second TD run — from 1 yard out — to take a 28-17 lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Holley hit Cameron Crayton for a 2-yard TD after the pair teamed up for a 52-yard gain earlier in the drive to pull the Hoyas within 28-24 with 25 seconds left in the quarter. The Lions finally put Georgetown away when Lenhart scored his third TD — an 8-yard run — with 2:36 left to play. Mathiasmeier picked off Holley for a second time to end the Hoyas’ final possession.

Ryan Young rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries for Columbia. Lenhart completed 1 of 4 passes for 2 yards and ran for 18 yards on five carries. Joe Green completed 11 of 16 passes for 103 yards, while Wills Meyer had five catches for 87 yards.

Holley completed 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards and a TD with two picks for Georgetown. Crayton had eight receptions for 190 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28 upset of Alabama A&M

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Freshman Noah Bodden threw for three touchdowns and led a 24-point second quarter to help send Grambling to a 37-28 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday. After staking the Bulldogs to a 14-point lead, Bodden threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Gray and following Garrett Urban’s 39-yard field goal, Bodden threw a 15-yard score to Dorrell James for a three-point lead.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Georgetown, NY
Georgetown, NY
Sports
The Associated Press

Reserve Rogers sparks Ohio past Akron 34-17

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback Armani Rogers ran for 83 yards and two scores and his presence helped jumpstart Ohio in the second half en route to a 34-17 win over Akron on Saturday. De’Montre Tuggle piled up 201 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored a touchdown as...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Lions#American Football#Columbia#Ap#Hoyas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Pickett and Pitt keep rolling, blast Georgia Tech 52-21

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett pumped his Heisman Trophy candidacy as Pitt dominated Georgia Tech 52-21. Pitt (4-1, 1-0 ACC) intercepted the first two passes thrown by Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, with linebacker John Petrishen returning the second 33 yards for a touchdown, to help the Panthers to a 42-14 lead by halftime on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

C.J. Stroud throws five TD passes, No. 11 Ohio State rolls

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Greg Schiano of Rutgers has a warning for the rest of the teams in the Big Ten Conference: No. 11 Ohio State is finding its stride. C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest a shoulder and the Buckeyes won their 20th straight conference game with a 52-13 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Martinez leads Northern Arizona over Idaho State 48-17

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Northern Arizona to a 48-17 victory over Idaho State on Saturday. Martinez completed 26 of 45 passes for 369 yards. Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter. Coleman Owen caught two touchdown passes that included an 80-yarder. Owen had four catches for 137 yards.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Bears say rookie QB Justin Fields will start against Lions

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears say rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The team announced Saturday that Fields will make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy