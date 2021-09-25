BOOKS: They All Said Amen: Patricia Marks

They All Said Amen

Patricia Marks is known throughout South Georgia as a retired English professor, an Episcopal deacon in the Diocese of Georgia and a participant in many groups and proponent for many causes.

The Valdosta resident is also an author of many articles and books, including the recently released "They All Said Amen."

Here, Marks delves into the back stories of people who are briefly mentioned in the Bible but whose stories are important in matters of living and faith. People who encounter Jesus but whose names we often do not know or we forget.

The stories reveal the power and influence Jesus has on the people He meets.

Marks tells the story of water being turned into wine through the eyes of a man working the wedding. The story of Zacchaeus is told through the insight of the tax collector's small son.

Marks writes with depth and insight into biblical scripture and human nature. The writing is beautiful, captivating and strong. While the book is a series of vignettes, it reads with the cohesion of a novel, following Jesus during his ministry and his appearances and influence after the crucifixion.

Each chapter opens with scriptural verse, followed by the narrative and concluding with a short prayer.

Like Jesus, Marks does not "preach" via sermon but teaches through stories and parables. She relates the spiritual through the human, bringing new understanding to biblical passages.