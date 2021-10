In case there was still any doubt, No. 10 Penn State football is a damn good football team. With the electric White Out victory over No. 22 Auburn Saturday night, the Nittany Lions now sit at 3-0 and possess one of the top early-season resumes in the nation. After 2020’s struggles, such undisputed success out of the gate wasn’t necessarily the expectation for many.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO