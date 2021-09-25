CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour to set out 10-year plan for 'green Britain'

Ed Miliband is to say current gas prices are ‘a disaster made in Downing Street’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Labour is pledging a 10-year investment to “green” the steel industry.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband is setting out plans to support manufacturing firms to decarbonise.

He will tell the party conference in Brighton on Sunday that Labour would invest up to £3 billion over the coming decade to green the steel industry, working with steelmakers.

He will accuse the Conservatives of failing to invest in the transition and of attempting to weaken safeguards that protect steelmakers from being undercut by cheap steel imports as well as spending tens of millions on imported steel to build schools and hospitals.

Britain needs a fairer economy, a green industrial revolution, a green new deal

Mr Miliband will also describe the current gas prices crisis as a “disaster made in Downing Street” because of “inaction” from the Government.

He is expected to say: “As we respond to the climate crisis with all the transformation that entails, we have a fateful choice to make.

“We can try and put a green coat of paint on an unfair, unequal, unjust Britain, or we can make a different choice.

“For a green Britain where there is an irreversible shift of income, power and wealth to working people.

“A green Britain where we deliver good secure, unionised jobs for people across our country.

“A green Britain where there is clean air and green spaces for everyone everywhere in our country.

“A green Britain where there are warm affordable homes for all, wherever they live, and where we end fuel poverty.

“Britain needs a fairer economy, a green industrial revolution, a green new deal.”

