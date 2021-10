If you were to ask any football fan who the two most successful English clubs are over the last decade, an overwhelming majority would be quick to name Chelsea and Manchester City. The two different shades of blue have taken the world by storm as manager after manager at each post has lifted almost every trophy imaginable. The power struggle culminated in Porto just a few months ago when the two sides met in the Champions League final.

