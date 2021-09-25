CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

By Matt Singer
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pop the champagne and start liberally applying wax to your favorite vintage car: Cobra Kai is back. Almost two years after the surprising conclusion of Season 3, the popular Karate Kid sequel series will return to Netflix with a new run of episodes. This time eternal enemies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have become reluctant partners in their mission to destroy the Cobra Kai once and for all. As teased earlier this year, this season will introduce Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, to the cast of the show.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Cobra Kai Creator Hopes the Show Goes Past Season 5, Teases New Spinoffs

There's going to be plenty more Cobra Kai where that came from. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai serves as a sequel to The Karate Kid, bringing back William Zabka and Ralph Macchio to reprise their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. The show was an instant hit when it premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, having since moved to its new home at Netflix.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer! Johnny and Daniel Team Up to Take Down John Kreese

Netflix has released the first full trailer for the long-awaited Cobra Kai Season 4, and damn… this next season is gonna be great! I seriously can’t believe how freakin’ great this series is and the story arcs for the character just get better and better and more interesting. It was also announced that the series will premiere on December 31st!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
Floor8

Netflix announces release date for Cobra Kai season 4

The latest chapter of Netflix's Cobra Kai spoiled us rotten! So it's a good job season four has been given the thumbs up, which is no surprise to anyone given just how wildly popular it is. The last batch of episodes hit the No 1 spot in 28 countries and reached the top ten in 85 countries, with a total of 73 million households gobbling it up in some capacity, according to the streaming giant.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Season Four Trailer Revealed At Netflix’s TUDUM Event

Today Netflix held their global fan event TUDUM at which they unveiled a handful of new trailers and teases for some of the most popular shows on the streaming service. Among them was Cobra Kai which gave fans a new look at season four of the show. Back in August...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Cobra Kai Season 4 Gets First Trailer, December Release Date

While we got Season 3 of Cobra Kai earlier this year, it feels like it's been far too long since the continuation of the Karate Kid released new episodes. Thankfully, the drought is coming to a close, thanks to Netflix's Tudum event. The streaming service has revealed the first trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 and, even better, Netflix announced that the new episodes will all drop on December 31.
TV SERIES
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate#Tudum#Eagle#Cobra Kai Season 4
The Independent

New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021 (find the full list of what’s being removed here).ORIGINALMovies1 OctoberDiana: The MusicalForever RichSwallowThe Guilty3 OctoberUpcoming Summer6 OctoberThere’s Someone Inside Your House8 OctoberGrudgeMy Brother, My Sister13 OctoberFever DreamOperation Hyacinth14 OctoberA World Without15 OctoberThe Forgotten BattleThe Four of UsThe Trip19 OctoberIn for a Murder20...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

12 Halloween Movies You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video Right Now

As the weather grows colder and the leaves start to drop, getting into the spooky spirit is just a way of life. By the time October rolls around, you want to have plenty of scary movies at your disposal for nights in full of pumpkin-flavored treats and snuggles in front of the screen. If you're looking for the best Halloween movies on Amazon Prime Video just for this purpose, there are plenty of films to keep you shaking until it's time to toss out your jack-o'-lantern.
MOVIES
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy