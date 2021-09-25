6 Pumpkin Festivals You Won’t Want To Miss In North Carolina This Fall

Fall is in the air and we couldn’t be happier. From the brilliant colors that cover the landscape in North Carolina to the smell of freshly fallen leaves, taste of pumpkin spice treats, coffees, beer, and more, we are ready for all things that celebrate the season – as well as the mighty gourd known as the pumpkin. Gather up the kids, load up the car and head to any (or all) of the following pumpkin festivals in North Carolina this year. Fun is nearly a guarantee, so check ’em out below…

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Spring Hope National Pumpkin Festival - Spring Hope | October 1-2, 2021

2. The Great Pumpkin Fest - Carowinds | Saturdays and Sundays, through October 31, 2021

3. Pumpkin Fest at Silvermont Park - Brevard | Fridays and Saturdays, October 8-30, 2021

4. Quaker Lake Pumpkin Festival - Climax | October 16, 2021

5. PumpkinFest - Franklin | Oct. 23, 2021

6, Statesville Pumpkin Festival - Statesville | November 6, 2021

What’s your favorite fall activity and attraction in North Carolina? Tell us about it here so we can feature it in an upcoming article!