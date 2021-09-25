CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Pumpkin Festivals You Won’t Want To Miss In North Carolina This Fall

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
Only In North Carolina
 7 days ago

Fall is in the air and we couldn’t be happier. From the brilliant colors that cover the landscape in North Carolina to the smell of freshly fallen leaves, taste of pumpkin spice treats, coffees, beer, and more, we are ready for all things that celebrate the season – as well as the mighty gourd known as the pumpkin. Gather up the kids, load up the car and head to any (or all) of the following pumpkin festivals in North Carolina this year. Fun is nearly a guarantee, so check ’em out below…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u74ev_0c88qwJJ00
1. Spring Hope National Pumpkin Festival - Spring Hope | October 1-2, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9xPM_0c88qwJJ00
2. The Great Pumpkin Fest - Carowinds | Saturdays and Sundays, through October 31, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zf11P_0c88qwJJ00
3. Pumpkin Fest at Silvermont Park - Brevard | Fridays and Saturdays, October 8-30, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSiSO_0c88qwJJ00
4. Quaker Lake Pumpkin Festival - Climax | October 16, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXyCr_0c88qwJJ00
5. PumpkinFest - Franklin | Oct. 23, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5zMo_0c88qwJJ00
6, Statesville Pumpkin Festival - Statesville | November 6, 2021

What’s your favorite fall activity and attraction in North Carolina? Tell us about it here so we can feature it in an upcoming article!

