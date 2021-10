SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Orange County Health Care Agency Wednesday confirmed its first human case of the year of West Nile Virus. The Buena Park woman who contracted the virus was hospitalized earlier this month with neuroinvasive disease, but survived and is now recovering, the O.C. Health Care Agency reports. According to the OCHCA, so far there have been fewer WNV cases reported this year compared to 2020, when there were 19 human cases and one death caused by West Nile. Meanwhile, last week Los Angeles County recorded its first WNV-related death of the year. No information was released on the person’s...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO