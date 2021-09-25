CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoddard County, MO

2021 4H/FFA Livestock Auction

dexterstatesman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 4H/FFA Livestock Auction took place Saturday morning at the Stoddard County Fairgrounds. On hand were auctioneers Kenny Carney and Dale Moreland to conduct the auction. Goats, sheep, steer and swine were auctioned. Sheep started at a base price of $2.50 a pound, steer $1 a pound, goats $3 a pound and swine $0.60 a pound. Representatives with Stoddard County Feed and Seed felt the top four swine (the 2 grand champions and 2 reserve champions) sold a low price.Because of this they gave an additional $100 to each of the four students that presented those animals. Captions will indicate the animal, name of the student,clud represented, placing and/or division, weight of the animal and how much the animal sold for per pound.

www.dexterstatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday’s bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
County
Stoddard County, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Ffa#Auctioneers#Goats#Stoddard County Feed
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy