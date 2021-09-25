CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

10 of the Best Ceiling Paint Colors to Heighten Your Decor

By Ashley Tyler
hunker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePainting a room is an easy way for homeowners to upgrade their space. But we often spend so much time fixating on the perfect wall color that we overlook one very important part of the room: the ceiling. There's no denying that white is the most popular interior paint, and for good reason. A bright white ceiling can make your space instantly feel bigger and brighter and it won't interfere with the other colors in the room either.

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 2-Color, $200 Paint Job Brings the Best Parts of This Old Living Room to Life

It’s no surprise that almost all of the 2022 paint colors of the year have been green. PPG selected Olive Sprig, a light grayish-green color; Behr selected a cool silvery green called Breezeway; Sherwin-Williams went with Evergreen Fog, a cozy and moody shade; and Glidden chose a cheerier shade named Guacamole, because, well, what puts people in a better mood than guac?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Pastel Colors#Decorative#Painting
Norman Transcript

Decorate your porch for fall

Now that we have had a taste of cool fall weather, don’t you have the desire to get into the spirit by decorating your home — specifically, your front door?. If you’re sick and tired of putting out the same old jack-o-lantern every single year, then take your front door decor to the next level this season with one of the beautiful and creative ideas below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

The Best Kitchen Paint Colors All Have This One Thing In Common

Inspiration for the perfect shade of paint can come from anywhere—the bright brushstroke in an artwork that draws your eye, the tint of stacked statement glassware, the patterned towels hanging from your oven. But this year (and, as far as we can tell, going into 2022), our favorite kitchen paint colors have one thing in common: They’re all grounded in the outdoors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Make Kitchen Counters Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

According to researchers affiliated with UCLA, people spend more time in their kitchens than in any other room in their home. It’s a spot that bears the brunt of common household clutter, too. (Yes, eight-week-old Taco Bell coupon, I’m talking about you!) That said, the kitchen also plays heavily into overall resale value, so spiffying up this important space is a must if you’re contemplating putting your home on the market.
HOME & GARDEN
homecrux.com

Tips to Paint Ceiling Without Making a Mess

Paint can add a splash of freshness to any room. However, most people ignore the ceilings while repainting the rooms – a common mistake, as ceilings can change the ambience of the entire room. The ceilings offer a different kind of canvas with a challenge, which can prove quite messy as you constantly have to fight against gravity to prevent any splattering.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
bobvila.com

The Best Paint for Brick Fireplaces in 2021

A warm, crackling fire on a chilly night is timeless, but design trends change. If you’ve updated your furniture or room decor, a traditional brick fireplace might look outdated or out of place. Brick is also known for trapping soot and dirt, and it can also be susceptible to mold.
SHOPPING
furniturefashion.com

Pastel Colors For Your Home

The appearance of an interior and mood can be changed by choice of colors. Although all-white spaces are stylish, it is not as elegant as a vibrant color scheme. It allows you to express your style. You can incorporate pastel colors into your home if you are up for being bold. These striking shades will elevate your home to the next level.
INTERIOR DESIGN
psychologytoday.com

Conquer the Paint Aisle: Use Science to Choose Your Colors

Studies by neuroscientists have found that the colors in an environment can affect people in various ways. Research shows that warm colors can make people hungry. Seeing the color green has been linked to enhanced creative thinking. It’s coming to the end of painting season in many parts of the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
phillystylemag.com

Experts Reveal The Best Paint Colors To Splash Up Your Kitchen Or Bath

We polled the experts for smart ways to splash up your kitchen or bath with a carefully curated hue. “Our new color Faded Terracotta from The California Collection has such a gentle shade with just the right amount of warmth running through it—great when used with a soft red-based white such as Pointing,” says Patrick O’Donnell, international brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.
INTERIOR DESIGN
modpodgerocksblog.com

Clothespin Dragonflies for Colorful Room Decor

Learn how to make clothespin dragonflies that are colorful and sparkly! Use a clothespin dragonfly for a cute craft idea or room decor. Skills Required: None. Even if you’ve never crafted before, you’ll be able to achieve this project. You’ll use glue to attach the clothespins, and then you’ll also be painting and using Mod Podge as a sealer. It’s easy!
HOME & GARDEN
natureworldnews.com

Tips For Decorating Your Bedroom

Decorating your bedroom can be a very personal thing. You spend a lot of time in your bedroom so you naturally want it to look good. But if you have very little experience decorating your bedroom, even the prospect of doing so can seem quite daunting. Do not worry, this article will help you. Read on for helpful tips that can make the decorating process so much easier.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Democrat-Herald

How to avoid paint color mistakes in your home

Thinking about painting your home? Make sure you choose your colors carefully. It’s a minor job compared to other home renovations, but how you paint your home and plan your wall and trim colors makes a major impact on how you use your space. You can put this to work...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

Rectangular Living Room Layout Ideas: Tips and Tricks

While living rooms can come in all shapes and sizes, some are more challenging than others. For instance, rectangular spaces can pose a whole host of interior design challenges. The long and somewhat narrow footprint can oftentimes present issues with traffic flow as well as the furniture layout. But not to worry. With some careful planning and a few helpful tips, your rectangular setup will feel stylish, functional, and inviting. Ready to get started? You've come to the right place. Read on for everything you need to know — from creating a floor plan to considering the size of your couch to alternative seating options — to help you design the living space of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

10 Scandinavian Decor Ideas to Have a Very Hygge Holiday

If there's anything that a hectic holiday season needs, it's soothing accent pieces to add serenity to your space. Enter Scandinavian holiday decor. While traditional holiday decorations don't necessarily scream hygge, even pros like Dayna Isom Johnson, Trend Expert at Etsy, can see why there's an increase in popularity of the interior design style.
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

13 Pastel Decor Finds That’ll Beat Your Traditional Holiday Hues

Pastels are having a moment, and we don't see the trend slowing down for the holidays. In fact, pastel holiday decor sounds like an absolute dream. According to Dayna Isom Johnson, the trend expert at Etsy, it's the perfect way to make your holiday setup a little more playful. "What...
HOME & GARDEN
bobvila.com

The Best Halloween Decorations of 2021

Halloween provides an opportunity to go all out with decorating, whether your aesthetic is slasher film, gothic horror, classic Halloween, or fall harvest. With so many products on the market, however, choosing Halloween decorations can be overwhelming. While you can find great options at Halloween stores, it’s easier than ever to shop online. Before making a purchase, learn about some of the most important features to look for when shopping for Halloween decorations—and discover some of the best options on the market for both the interior and exterior of your home. Make your house the spookiest on the block with this list of picks for the best Halloween decorations of 2021.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy