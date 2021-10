AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The top two teams in the Southeastern Conference will compete in the Auburn Arena tonight as Auburn (8-1) hosts Ole Miss (11-0). "Ole Miss has done a nice job turning the program around in the last year," said head coach Brent Crouch. "They have a great coach, Kayla Banwarth, a former Olympic player. She's done some nice work with that group. They have some solid hitters in really all the spots. They are able to set the middle a lot, even from off the net which is a little bit unusual and present a fun challenge for us."

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO