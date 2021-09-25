Watch SOULFLY's Entire Performance In Long Beach

Fan-filmed video footage of SOULFLY's entire September 23 concert at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California can be seen below. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares is playing guitar for SOULFLY on the Max Cavalera-fronted band's current U.S. tour which kicked off on August 20 at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 33-date trek will conclude tonight (Saturday, September 25) in Tempe, Arizona. The final date will be a family celebration as it will include performances by INCITE, GO AHEAD AND DIE and HEALING MAGIC. Joining the band for select dates are NIVIANE and SUICIDE PUPPETS.