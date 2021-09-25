CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Watch SOULFLY's Entire Performance In Long Beach

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFan-filmed video footage of SOULFLY's entire September 23 concert at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California can be seen below. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares is playing guitar for SOULFLY on the Max Cavalera-fronted band's current U.S. tour which kicked off on August 20 at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 33-date trek will conclude tonight (Saturday, September 25) in Tempe, Arizona. The final date will be a family celebration as it will include performances by INCITE, GO AHEAD AND DIE and HEALING MAGIC. Joining the band for select dates are NIVIANE and SUICIDE PUPPETS.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Cazares
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy