Boy wears mask in school photo: 'Mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on'
A Nevada first-grader named Mason Peoples went viral after he refused to remove his face mask for a school photo because his mother told him to keep it on at all times. Nicole Peoples, the boy's mother, wrote she was "so proud" of her son for "sticking to his word," but she acknowledged she "should have been more clear" after Mason Peoples denied a request from the school's photographer to remove his face mask for a school picture.gazette.com
