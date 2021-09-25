Washington at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins and are currently -7.5 point favorites heading into their week three matchup against the Washington Football Team. The Miami Dolphins couldn’t get right last Sunday. Still, more importantly, the Bills’ defensive execution was nearly flawless, forcing three turnovers and sacking Miami quarterbacks six times while only allowing 216 total yards. In their loss to the Steelers, Pittsburgh only accumulated 252 total yards. While the Bills outgained the Steelers on the stat sheet, the missed opportunities offensively ultimately led to a win for Pittsburgh. That’ll be the narrative heading into this game for each team, one side of the football that will be trying to get right; Washington’s defense and Buffalo’s offense.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO