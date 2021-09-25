College Roundup: Central volleyball stays perfect at home with sweep of No. 22 Simon Fraser
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington volleyball stayed unbeaten at home with its second straight win over a ranked opponent on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-1 GNAC, 6-3 overall) swept No. 22 Simon Fraser 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 behind 14 kills and 11 digs from Ashley Kaufman. Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya added 10 kills and 12 assists, while West Valley grad Sydney Remsberg contributed 13 digs and a team-high 18 assists.www.yakimaherald.com
