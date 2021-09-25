COVID-19 boosters starting Monday at Haywood Health and Human Services
Haywood County -- COVID-19 boosters available starting Monday, September 27, 2021 at Haywood Health and Human Services. As of Thursday, September 23, 2021, the CDC now recommends that people aged 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.www.wnctimes.com
