Haywood County, NC

COVID-19 boosters starting Monday at Haywood Health and Human Services

wnctimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaywood County -- COVID-19 boosters available starting Monday, September 27, 2021 at Haywood Health and Human Services. As of Thursday, September 23, 2021, the CDC now recommends that people aged 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
Haywood County, NC
Health
Haywood County, NC
Government
