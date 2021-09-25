CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both the Bills and Washington Football Team will be looking to win their second game in a row after Week 1 losses when the two square off in Orchard Park on Sunday. Here are Sal Capaccio’s three keys to the game, plus notes and stats for the game:

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hogs Haven

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills game

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins and are currently -7.5 point favorites heading into their week three matchup against the Washington Football Team. The Miami Dolphins couldn’t get right last Sunday. Still, more importantly, the Bills’ defensive execution was nearly flawless, forcing three turnovers and sacking Miami quarterbacks six times while only allowing 216 total yards. In their loss to the Steelers, Pittsburgh only accumulated 252 total yards. While the Bills outgained the Steelers on the stat sheet, the missed opportunities offensively ultimately led to a win for Pittsburgh. That’ll be the narrative heading into this game for each team, one side of the football that will be trying to get right; Washington’s defense and Buffalo’s offense.
NFL
Washington Post

WFT-Bills preview: Washington’s defense prepares for Josh Allen

Welcome to Week 3. This is the preview, where we go in depth on everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team visits the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday. We cover Washington’s plan to stop Josh Allen, the Bills’ defense through two games and more.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
On3.com

Jaylon Smith leaves unusual parting statement for Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Chase Young#The Pittsburgh Steelers#New York Giants
CharlotteObserver.com

For former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant, life after football begins to take shape

On a sunny, warm day in late September, a “Yeeeaaaahhhhh boy!” rings out across Wren High School’s grassy practice football field. While not apparent at first glance, Kelly Bryant walks among the blue, yellow and white Hurricanes practice jerseys. Aside from a matching blue tank and shorts and some facial hair, the former Clemson quarterback’s baby face makes him nearly indistinguishable from the current Wren players.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
311
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy