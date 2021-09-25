CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Halftime Analysis: Clemson Tied 7-7 With NC State

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 7 days ago

The first half of Clemson's ACC road game against NC State had a little bit of everything.

The No. 9 Tigers finally looked the part on offense with a spectacular scoring drive. They also struggled to keep it going, and the defense finally wilted near the end zone but it also forced a key turnover.

After 30 minutes of action, the score fell 7-7 after NC State missed a long field goal with three seconds to go. Both teams got an offensive touchdown, but there were so many miscues throughout. The Tigers had just 87 total yards and allowed 153 yards and 13 first downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLdfF_0c88gSWh00

Here are several notable occurrences during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium:

  • Clemson's second drive looked much more like the Clemson offense everyone expected to see all season. Uiagalelei bought time on a brilliant strike to Joseph Ngata for a 29-yard play. It was one of the best passes he's thrown this season.
  • Uiagalelei followed that up with another impressive throw when he rolled to his right and unloaded toward the end zone, where Justyn Ross went up and made a terrific catch and got not one but two feet in for a 32-yard touchdown.
  • Clemson's offense is still leaving too many plays on the field. While Uiagalelei looked good outside the pocket, he struggled when he stayed in the pocket. The ball just isn't coming out quickly enough.
  • Uiagalelei's high throws, which have been a problem all season, got him in late in the second quarter when he threw one to Davis Allen that was deflected into the hands of NC State's Drake Thomas for an interception.
  • The Tigers had just nine rushing yards. Will Shipley has them all and just can't find much running room. The Wolfpack are good at the line of scrimmage, but if Clemson can't find a running game, it's going to be hard to win this game.
  • NC State repeatedly challenged Clemson's defense early on the edges with short passes and screens but the Tigers continually made sure tackles.
  • Xavier Thomas had a huge first half. The senior defensive end got his first solo sack of the season on a third-down play early in the second quarter to force an N.C. State punt. Then he stripped NC State quarterback Devin Leary to end a promising Wolfpack drive. He's off to a nice start this season with the pressures he's getting on quarterbacks.
  • Penalties were a big storyline in the first half. NC State was flagged nine times for 85 yards, including a taunting personal foul that kept the Tigers' scoring drive going. Clemson was penalized six times for 40 yards, including several procedural infractions.
  • Emeka Emezie made a play and great catch on Andrew Booth Jr. for the first offensive touchdown allowed by Clemson's defense this season.
  • Clemson linebacker and defensive leader James Skalski is hurting. He hasn't looked the same since stopping that shovel pass against Georgia Tech last week. He had to be helped off the field then and was banged up again at NC State.
  • Baylon Spector, another Clemson linebacker, limped off the field late in the second quarter. If he doesn't return, the Tigers' depth will be incredibly tested.
  • This defense just isn't the same without Skalski, especially against the run. With defensive tackle Tyler Davis out as well, let's see if the Wolfpack tries to get Clemson on its heels by running the football.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Clemson Impact Players: Get to Know 'Next Men Up'

No. 25 Clemson will be without several injured players when it takes on Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Before we take a look at who will be replacing those important Tigers, here's a look at who the team will be without in Week 5 (started in bold):. Running...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson's 2022 Class Holds Firm in Updated Recruiting Rankings

After a busy summer, things have been fairly quiet on the recruiting trail for Clemson over the past few months. The Tigers last picked up a 2022 commitment when Jaren Kanak announced a verbal pledge back in late July. Although, with the current recruiting cycle now heading into its final stretch, Clemson's 2022 recruiting class is holding strong in the rankings.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson vs Boston College: 5 Things to Watch For

Boston College visits No. 25 Clemson (2-2, 1-1) this weekend with the hope of doing what it came, oh so close, to doing one season ago. The Eagles (4-0) came into Death Valley last season and sent the Clemson faithful into shock by taking an 18-point lead into halftime over the then third-ranked Tigers. However, in his first career start, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Clemson overcame the deficit, coming away with 34-28 win.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

It's Bigger Than Football For Clemson's Tony Elliott

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows a little something about hard work. He came to Clemson back in 1999 as a walk-on receiver, and by the time his playing days were done, he had accomplished something very few walk-ons do. His teammates honored him by making him a team captain in 2003.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: Clemson-Boston College

Clemson will return to Death Valley this week when the Tigers face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 2. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. As the result of scheduling quirks in the pandemic-adjusted 2020 season,. Clemson and Boston College will meet in Death Valley...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Tiger Tracker: Update From Clemson Recruiting Trail

The summer months were kind to Clemson on the recruiting trail. The Tigers picked up a number of blue-chip prospects in the 2022 class and at one time had one of the top five classes in the country. Things have slowed down a little since the season began, with the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davis Allen
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Xavier Thomas
AllClemson

Brad Brownell, Clemson Agree to Contract Extension

Clemson University and head basketball coach Brad Brownell have agreed to a two-year extension through 2026, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Boston College HC Jeff Hafley Says Clemson Offense Just 'Inches Away'

Even without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, head coach Jeff Hafley has his Boston College team off to an unbeaten start. Jurkovec was injured in the Eagles (4-0) Week 2 win over UMass and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. However, backup Dennis Grosel has stepped up, filling in admirably, which included helping guide the team to a 41-34 overtime win on the road last week against Missouri.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Former Clemson Hurler Spencer Strider Makes MLB Debut With Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider has been on quite the journey over the past sixteen months. Strider was called up by the Braves on Friday and made his big league debut and made his big league debut in Atlanta's 4-3 loss to the Mets on Friday night. The hard-throwing right-hander threw a complete inning in the seventh, allowing two hits, one of which was a solo home run.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Recruiting#American Football#Acc#Tigers#Carter Finley Stadium
AllClemson

Clemson Offense Trying to Find Answers Entering Week 5

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows a little something about hard work. He came to Clemson back in 1999 as a walk-on receiver, and by the time his playing days were done, he had accomplished something very few walk-ons do. His teammates honored him by making him a team captain in 2003.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Inside the Numbers: Clemson's Offensive Woes, Defensive Dominance

With a third of the season in the books, looking at the stat sheet is not a pretty sight when it comes to the No. 25 Clemson Tigers' offense. However, the other side of the ball looks nice right now and can probably improve. Will the offense show signs of life this week against Boston College? That remains to be seen based on what the Tigers have shown so far.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
AllClemson

Clemson Next Man Up Philosophy to be Tested Against Boston College

The Tigers will take the field for homecoming against Boston College one banged-up bunch, especially on the defensive side of the ball. During No. 25 Clemson's 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State, Brent Venables watched one key player after another leave the field nursing an injury, the biggest one coming when defensive tackle Bryan Bresee left in the second half with what was later discovered to be a torn ACL.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

5 Clemson Storylines Heading into Boston College Week

Clemson heads into Week 5 of the 2021 regular season a battered, bruised and confused football team. The Tigers, who barely stayed in the AP poll at No. 25, lost 27-21 in double overtime at NC State last Saturday. It was the second defeat of the season and the first in ACC play. Goals and expectations have drastically changed.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei: 'I'll Ride with Tony Elliott Until the Day I Die'

D.J. Uiagalelei hasn't backed down from shouldering a load of the blame for No. 25 Clemson's offensive problems during this 2-2 start to the 2021 season. The Tigers' starting quarterback remained vigilant in that message Monday, following a 27-21 loss at NC State. Clemson totaled just 214 yards and scored 14 points in regulation of the double-overtime defeat.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
546
Followers
691
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy