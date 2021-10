Barrington's Evan Panesis knew the pressure was on. So, the senior running back took the pressure off. Returning from an injury that forced him to miss his team's Mid-Suburban West loss to Hoffman Estates last week. Panesis returned to the lineup with gusto. He handled much of the offensive touches and rushed 22 times for 122 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Broncos past Schaumburg 28-12 in the Broncos' annual Saturday afternoon homecoming.

