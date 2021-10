U.S. Steel is reporting that a “rusty colored” discharge that poured into Lake Michigan on Sunday from its plant in Portage, Indiana, was due to elevated iron levels. “Analysis of the water from the outfall taken during the time of the incident showed elevated concentrations of iron causing the discoloration,” U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malikowski wrote in a statement emailed to WTTW News. “There are no indications of permit level exceedances for hexavalent and total chromium, as those sampling results came in well below permit limits.”

PORTAGE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO