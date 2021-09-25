‘Too Hot to Work’ Report Looks at Impacts of Extreme Heat on Health, Earnings
Temperatures have been reaching record breaking levels across the country — affecting working conditions for farmers, those in construction, and even delivery workers. The Biden Administration recently launched a plan with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect workers and communities from extreme heat. According to the White House, OSHA will develop a workplace heat standard.news.wttw.com
