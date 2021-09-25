Everything that PJ Fleck had to say following the Bowling Green loss

--- Opening statement from PJ Fleck. Alright, thanks everybody for being here. Give Bowling Green a lot of credit. I've been on that other sideline before. I know how excited they are and they deserve it, they earned it. We did not deserve to win that football game whatsoever, whether we won the game or not. We did not deserve to win that football game. And that 100% falls on me, every single thing that happened out there on that field falls on me. You've got to give Bowling Green a lot credit, congratulations to Scott, his team. They played very well today.