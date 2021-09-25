CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado pops out to second base to David Bote. Yadier Molina flies out to right field to Ian Happ. Harrison Bader homers to right field. Lars Nootbaar flies out to left field to Patrick Wisdom.

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 6 MVP candidates in Cubs series sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a historic run with 16 wins in a row. Here are six players who have really stepped up. The St. Louis Cardinals are on an unbelievable run in the month of September. With 16 wins in a row and four series wins in a row, the Cardinals seem to have accomplished the unthinkable from a month ago. They are in the second National League wild card position going in the final week of the season.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Ian Happ
Nolan Arenado
Yadier Molina
David Bote
Patrick Wisdom
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals rally past Chicago Cubs, set franchise mark with 15th consecutive victory

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, a come-from-behind 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday. The 15 wins in a row are tied for the fourth longest streak in MLB history. Another victory against the Cubs on Sunday will tie St. Louis with the 1977 Kansas City Royals for the third longest win streak. The 2017 Cleveland Indians won 22 games in a row while the 2002 Oakland Athletics won 20.
MLB
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals keep 'battling,' rally past Chicago Cubs for franchise-best 16th straight win

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered and the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday, posting their 16th consecutive victory. The streak is the longest in franchise history and has turned the National League wild-card race into a non-story in September. Though the Cardinals haven't clinched the No. 2 spot just yet, they are comfortably ahead of the field and are eyeing a wild-card matchup against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants next week.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals' 17-game winning streak came to an end this week, but they still ride a wave of momentum into their final series of the regular season against the Cubs. St. Louis, which has clinched the second wild card in the National League, will look to keep that momentum going this weekend before the playoffs start next week.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
KXAN

Astros clinch AL West with 3-2 win over Tampa Bay

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve got straight to the point when asked what Carlos Correa means to the Houston Astros after his mighty swing launched them into the playoffs Thursday night. “We are where we are because of him,” the star second baseman said. Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and […]
MLB
Frankfort Times

Milwaukee-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado singles to right center field. Paul DeJong doubles to deep left center field. Nolan Arenado to third. Jose Rondon out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Paul DeJong to third. Nolan Arenado scores. Matt Carpenter lines out to second base to Luis Urias. Andrew Knizner flies out to Tyrone Taylor.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB

