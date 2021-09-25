CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam Won't Play vs. Tennessee

By Zach Goodall
 7 days ago
The Florida Gators will be without cornerback Kaiir Elam against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, AllGators can confirm. Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel first broke the news on Saturday.

Elam, a junior and 2021 Preseason All-American, suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Alabama this past Saturday when he collided with Gators defensive back Trey Dean III, while breaking up a deep pass to Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III. Elam has since been diagnosed with a knee sprain, sources tell AllGators.

Through three games this season, Elam has recorded eight total tackles, an interception and three defended passes. Pro Football Focus credits Elam with allowing just four catches across ten targets in coverage this season, tied for the 17th best completion percentage given up in the FBS this season among qualifying cornerbacks (85+ coverage snaps this season).

Redshirt freshman Avery Helm has started every game at cornerback opposite of Elam this season, although true freshman Jason Marshall Jr. split snaps evenly with Helm against Alabama. It wouldn't be surprising to see Helm and Marshall start at outside cornerback this week, as such.

Another cornerback who could factor into the mix is graduate student Elijah Blades, who transferred to UF from Texas A&M in August. Blades logged seven snaps against Florida Atlantic in the season opener but has not played since. Head coach Dan Mullen said that Blades was dealing with a sore hamstring prior to the USF game in Week 2, which resulted in Blades not dressing against the Bulls.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

Gators Struggle Early, Up 10-7 Over Wildcats at Halftime

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-1) entered today's matchup against the unranked, but undefeated Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) as the overwhelming favorite, but as they knew prior to the contest, the atmosphere in Lexington (Kroger Field) has been undoubtedly tough to deal with. Florida enters halftime with just a...
Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Kentucky: Turnover Battle

The Florida Gators travel into enemy territory to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for their first true road test of the season Saturday at 6 p.m. As always, AllGators presents one X-Factor that could ultimately decide the outcome for Florida. In week five, it is turnovers. Both of these teams...
Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Florida's first road test on its SEC schedule this season lies in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Gators are set to take on the Wildcats at 6 P.M. on Saturday night. UF is in for quite a challenge. Kentucky has opened the season with a hot start, undefeated through four games, stingy on defense, and balanced on offense. The Gators may be the more talented team of the two, but the Wildcats are not a team to sleep on - especially in their home environment.
Key Matchups for the Florida Gators to Withstand Road Test At Kentucky

This Saturday evening, the Florida Gators look to continue SEC action in week five against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky. The rivalry writes its next chapter on what will be another early-season challenge for the Gators. Being the first road test of the season, the Gators enter enemy territory, where they have struggled to come out victorious in their last two attempts.
The Florida Gators QB Controversy Is Over

Dan Mullen wouldn't budge on his starting quarterback two weeks ago, and the head coach has zero reasons to make a change now. Until further notice, you can consider the Florida Gators' quarterback controversy over. Following an unimpressive start to his reign as the team's starting quarterback, Emory Jones has...
Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Repeats as William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Announced today, Florida Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon is being considered for the William V. Campbell Trophy as a semifinalist. This will be the redshirt senior's second-straight year as a semifinalist for the trophy. The William V. Campbell Trophy is given annually to college football's brightest for the player's combined academic...
Full Circle: New Gators DL Antonio Valentino is Ready to Face Kentucky Again

While the No. 10 Florida Gators have plenty of history in Lexington, one of its newest players may take the cake as the team gets set to face off against Kentucky on Saturday. Formally of the Big 10, transferring to UF this year from Penn State, Gators defensive lineman Antonio Valentino is ready to right some wrongs after nearly since facing off against the Wildcats as a member of the Nittany Lions.
Florida Gators Pushing to Flip SEC OL Commit

The Florida Gators continue to push for a pledge from Calvary Christian (Fla.) offensive line prospect Preston Cushman. The issue? The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle prospect is committed to another SEC program, that being Ole Miss. Cushman shared with AllGators' sister site The Grove Report that Florida is, currently, the only...
Florida Gators' Emory Jones Earns Co-SEC Offensive POTW Honors

From a rough start to his first season as lead signal-caller for the Florida Gators, to earning weekly conference honors: Quarterback Emory Jones has been named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee on Saturday night. Jones became the first UF quarterback since Tim Tebow...
Carolina Finalizing Trade for Former Gators CB CJ Henderson

A former Florida Gator-turned-NFL first-round pick is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Henderson was Jacksonville's first-round selection, with the ninth overall pick, just one year ago in the 2020 NFL Draft....
Gators Land Commitment From 2023 WR Darren Lawrence

On Saturday, the Florida Gators received some good news for its 2023 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence. Lawrence drew offers from several universities in Florida and was primarily recruited by Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver was...
Five Takeaways From Florida's Victory Over Tennessee

The Florida Gators bounced back from a sloppy first half to put together a dominant 38-14 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The win marked the Gators' 16th victory in their last 17 tries against the Volunteers. Fans were frustrated with a shaky start, but the Gators righted the ship in...
AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

