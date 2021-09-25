‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Welcomes Us to the Creel House
Netflix’s unveiled the new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four during their first-ever “Tudum” global fan event. The minute and a half teaser trailer introduces a new key location – the Creel House – and shows a family from the 1950s moving in only to discover there’s something truly strange about their new home. The trailer then springs forward to the ’80s and finds the gang breaking in and searching for clues.www.showbizjunkies.com
Comments / 0