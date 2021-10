Peyton and Eli Manning and set to return for Week 3 of Monday Night Football and ESPN’s megacast as the Dallas Cowboys get set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The former NFL quarterbacks have drawn attention for their quirky broadcast on ESPN2, featuring their observations and a number of high-profile guests, ranging from Ray Lewis to Rob Gronkowski. The guests for Monday night’s NFC East matchup include Alabama coach Nick Saban. The Manning brothers are set to appear in 10 broadcasts this season. While the main broadcast is set to air on ESPN, the Manning-led broadcast will appear on ESPN2. The broadcast will also be available via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO