UEFA

Real Madrid's attack stalls in 0-0 draw against Villareal

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

MADRID (AP) — With Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior finally contained, Real Madrid saw its five-match winning streak come to an end with a 0-0 draw against Villarreal at home in the Spanish league on Saturday. It was the first time this season Madrid was held scoreless after outscoring opponents...

www.ftimes.com

vavel.com

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao at the LaLiga

Atlético de Madrid is the provisional leader of LaLiga. The Colchoneros have 11 points, but could be overtaken by Real Madrid or Valencia. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, occupy fourth position, with nine, and are also in danger of losing their place. 12:14 PM3 days ago. STATS: ATLETI-BILBAO. Shots:...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal at the LaLiga

Foyth crosses low from the left. Danjuma hits it low, burning the glove of the goalkeeper. Paco Alcácer tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Alaba pulls it away. Pino carries the ball into the box. He holds it up a bit and plays it to Coquelin, who shoots hard. Courtois saves in two seconds. On the rebound, Paco Alcácer clears the marking.
SOCCER
FanSided

Eden Hazard has a unique role on the right side of Real Madrid’s attack

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard did not start against Inter Milan this past Wednesday night due to a potential knee injury, based on comments made by manager Carlo Ancelotti prior to Sunday’s LaLiga encounter with Valencia. When the Belgian is able to play, Ancelotti has shown that he takes a different view of the player than most did before the 2021-22 season started.
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club: João Félix sent off in intense draw

Athletic Club became the second consecutive team to exit the Wanda Metropolitano with a goalless draw — though a shorthanded Atlético Madrid will be considerably more aggrieved with Saturday afternoon’s result. To start, Simeone swapped out Wednesday’s João Félix-Luis Suárez strike partnership, turning to Ángel Correa and Antoine Griezmann —...
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Atletico miss penalty in 0-0 draw with Palmeiras

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Defending champions Palmeiras drew the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final 0-0 at home to Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday but were lucky to avoid defeat as the visitors missed a penalty. Atletico, the runaway leaders of the Brazilian league, missed the best chance of the...
SOCCER
midfloridanewspapers.com

Inter attack stutters again in 0-0 draw against Shakhtar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Inter Milan’s attack again flailed in Europe as the Italian champion was held to a 0-0 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday. Inter rattled the crossbar with Nicolò Barella and forced two sensational late saves but failed to find the back of the net for the second successive match in the competition.
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray: Fan violence interrupts Europa League draw

Fan violence interrupted Marseille's Europa League draw with Galatasaray with play stopped for around eight minutes at Stade Velodrome. Flares and objects were thrown by rival fans towards the end of the first half despite them being segregated. The match was then halted to allow the police to restore order...
UEFA
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
The Independent

Fully vaccinated players given green light to travel to red-list countries

Fully vaccinated players will be able to travel for international duty in red-list countries this month.A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League the Government and the health authorities which will enable fully vaccinated players to travel and then play for their clubs on their return.The Government confirmed the plans on Friday afternoon. The agreement was reached after assurances were given that players would be in Covid-secure ‘bubbles’ with their national teams and on return to their clubs.Arrivals from red-list countries, even those who are double vaccinated, are usually required to quarantine for 10 days in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA

