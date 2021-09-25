CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers won't have Jenkins for Sunday's game with 49ers

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury. Jenkins got hurt during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn’t making the trip to San Francisco.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Ankle Sidelines Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers will need their offensive line to be at its best to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Thus, the absence of left tackle Elgton Jenkins on Wednesday meant a troubling start to the workweek. Jenkins suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s victory over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Packers#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers LT Elgton Jenkins has 'outside chance' to play vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will list starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins, who started the first two games at left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari, has an ankle injury and didn’t practice this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said there’s an “outside chance” Jenkins will be able to play on Sunday night.
NFL
ESPN

Green Bay Packers OL Elgton Jenkins doubtful vs. San Francisco 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers might be down to their third option protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side on Sunday night against the 49ers. Coach Matt LaFleur listed Elgton Jenkins as doubtful. The Pro Bowl left guard has been filling in at left tackle for All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ACL surgery in January. Jenkins sustained an ankle injury late in Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions but managed to finish the game.
NFL
On3.com

Packers change injury designation on Elgton Jenkins ahead of 49ers matchup

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled left tackle Elgton Jenkins out for their Sunday night matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. The offensive tackle has been battling an ankle injury in hopes of playing Sunday. Unfortunately for him and the Packers, they will have to face the star-studded 49ers line without him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy