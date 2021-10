Pokemon Unite new held items held items drastically change the meta of the game. Choice specs, Razor Claw, and Weakness Policy all dropped with the mobile release. Unite also provided players with Super Item Enhancers, which begs the question, are the new items worth investing in? When considering this question, players need to take into account the applicability of each item. As a whole, the brand new additions to the held item roster are very strong, well rounded items. They are all definitely worth using. But the new items are very specifically catered to particular play styles and Pokemon. This article will go over when and how to use each item.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO