Eagles take a step forward despite losing

HEBRON ESTATES – The record might not be what anyone wants, but the North Bullitt Eagles have not given up on the season. Yes, there was a horrible performance in a week five loss to Shelby County, but the green and gold came back on Friday and put together a strong effort, albeit, in a losing effort to Eastern 44-29. North Bullitt was up 29-22 in the second half before the Jefferson County team pulled away in the fourth quarter.