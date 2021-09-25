CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Eagles take a step forward despite losing

By Mike Farner
Pioneer News
 7 days ago

HEBRON ESTATES – The record might not be what anyone wants, but the North Bullitt Eagles have not given up on the season. Yes, there was a horrible performance in a week five loss to Shelby County, but the green and gold came back on Friday and put together a strong effort, albeit, in a losing effort to Eastern 44-29. North Bullitt was up 29-22 in the second half before the Jefferson County team pulled away in the fourth quarter.

