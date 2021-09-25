CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Coronavirus: Ferret in Florida tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HNEE_0c88UrBE00
Ferret Stock photo of a ferret. A Florida ferret has tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Juergen Peter Bosse/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MIAMI — A Florida ferret has tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday.

The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed in a prepared statement that samples were taken after the animal showed clinical signs of COVID-19, including coughing and sneezing.

Florida’s Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory performed the ferret’s test, and authorities suspect that a human infected the animal, WPLG reported.

Lab officials also confirmed that the Florida ferret is the first in the country to test positive for the virus.

According to USDA data, there have been 231 confirmed positive coronavirus infections on nonfarmed animals and 17 on mink farms since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Hill reported.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, available data indicates that the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to humans is low, but people can spread the virus to animals “in some situations.”

The USDA reported the rare case to The World Organization for Animal Health, WPLG reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

CDC: Salmonella outbreak expands to 35 states; source remains unknown

The source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 400 people across 35 states continues to elude health officials two months after the first case was confirmed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to investigate the burst of cases, confirmed Thursday that a total of 419 cases have been diagnosed to date, resulting in 66 hospitalizations but no deaths. By contrast, only 127 cases in 27 cases had been confirmed on Sept. 21, figures that increased to 279 cases across 29 states with 26 hospitalizations only two days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

The Latest: Pediatrician: Keep masks in Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. -- The leader of a Mississippi pediatricians’ organization is urging school districts to keep mask mandates in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Anita Henderson of Hattiesburg is president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She says about 30% of youths ages 12 to 17 in the state are vaccinated, and “now is not the time to let our guard down.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system. The declaration covers three facilities that had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
WOKV

3rd Alaska hospital invokes crisis care mode in COVID spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A third Alaska hospital has instituted crisis protocols that allow it to ration care if needed as the state recorded the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University...
WOKV

Florida boy reels in fish, but alligator snatches catch

PALM COAST, Fla. — This is no fish tale. A Florida boy was reeling in a fish when an alligator stole his thunder -- along with the fish and fishing pole. Sean McMahon was fishing with his 7-year-old son, Dawson McMahon, in Palm Coast on Florida’s east coast Thursday, according to a Facebook post.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferret#Covid 19#Animals#Wplg#Hill#Cox Media Group
WOKV

New landmark recognizes Chinese contributions to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — A century-old building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite's iconic Wawona Hotel has been restored and turned into a visitor's attraction, recognizing Chinese Americans' contributions to the early history of the national park. Officials unveiled a new sign Friday...
FRESNO, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy