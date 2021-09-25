Game Thread: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

The No. 20/21 Michigan State Spartans play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Spartan Stadium tonight for the first time since 2014. The Huskers currently hold a two-game win streak over MSU, with both wins coming in Lincoln, since that 2014 game. Michigan State is 1-1 in Big Ten action against Nebraska in East Lansing since the Cornhuskers moved to the big boy conference in 2011, and 1-0 as a ranked team.