Michigan State

Game Thread: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 20/21 Michigan State Spartans play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Spartan Stadium tonight for the first time since 2014. The Huskers currently hold a two-game win streak over MSU, with both wins coming in Lincoln, since that 2014 game. Michigan State is 1-1 in Big Ten action against Nebraska in East Lansing since the Cornhuskers moved to the big boy conference in 2011, and 1-0 as a ranked team.

