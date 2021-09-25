CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals come back, overpower Cubs for club-record 15th consecutive win

By Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — A team that began the month inviting questions about an uncertain future is finishing September by making uncanny history. The Cardinals won their club-record 15th consecutive game by rallying to overpower and overwhelm the Cubs, 8-5, on Saturday at Wrigley Field. In 130 years of professional baseball in the National League, no Cardinals team had won more than 14 consecutive games until the 2021 team went from the fringe of the postseason race to nearly tying up the wild-card berth as the undisputed hottest team in baseball.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Rafael Ortega
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cardinals down Brewers for 9th consecutive win

Jon Lester allowed two runs in six innings for his 200th career victory as the surging St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to nine with a 5-2 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. By winning the opener of the four-game series, the Cardinals (80-69) retained a...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader from Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals have been playing very well as of late, winning three out of four in their previous series against the Brewers. As for the Cubs, they are coming off two straight losses to the Twins and will look to bounce back this afternoon at home.
MLB
edglentoday.com

Cardinals Tie Franchise Record For Longest Winning Streak At 14 With Doubleheader Sweep Of Cubs

CHICAGO - The St. Louis Cardinals made team history by sweeping a doubleheader from their arch-rivals, the Chicago Cubs, on Friday. By winning both ends of the doubleheader, 8-5 in the first game and 12-4 in the second, the Cardinals tied their franchise record for the longest winning streak in the 129-year history of the franchise at 14 games, tying the 1935 team for the record.
MLB
edglentoday.com

Cardinals Make History With 15th Consecutive Win, Rallying With Three In Seventh, Three More In Ninth To Defeat Cubs 8-5, Breaks 86-Year-Old Record

CHICAGO - The St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a 4-2 deficit to take the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then scored three more runs in the ninth to defeat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Saturday afternoon, breaking the club's record for the longest winning streak int he 129-year history of the franchise with its 15th consecutive triumph.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Cardinals#The National League
chatsports.com

Sweet 16: Cardinals capitalize on Cubs' gifts, dodge drama in ninth for 4-2 win, their 16th consecutive

CHICAGO — It took a couple of generous gifts in the ninth inning from the Cubs for the Cardinals to celebrate their Sweet 16th. The Cardinals scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning without the ball leaving the infield and ran away with a 4-2 heist Sunday for their 16th consecutive win. Now extending the club record for consecutive wins, the Cardinals also completed their regular-season road schedule with 11 consecutive and closed Wrigley Field for the winter with a four-game sweep.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Cardinals hold off Cubs for 13th straight win

The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win Friday, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader. It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals rally past Chicago Cubs, set franchise mark with 15th consecutive victory

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, a come-from-behind 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday. The 15 wins in a row are tied for the fourth longest streak in MLB history. Another victory against the Cubs on Sunday will tie St. Louis with the 1977 Kansas City Royals for the third longest win streak. The 2017 Cleveland Indians won 22 games in a row while the 2002 Oakland Athletics won 20.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs rally past Cardinals, 6-5, as Lester, Kim close their regular seasons

ST. LOUIS — Two Cardinals left-handed starters who enjoyed summertime success for the club at different intervals this season took the mound for the final time this regular season Saturday night, not knowing if they would be back here anymore. Jon Lester, 37, who won five starts in August and...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
CBS Chicago

Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luis Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy