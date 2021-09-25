Reflections

• Monday, Sept. 26: This is the annual ladies day with the Wichita Rotary club, and the Arkansas City Rotary club and their ladies were invited to be present. … Those who went to Wichita this morning on the Santa Fe were Mr. and Mrs. John McE. Ames, Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Newman, Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Newman, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Brown, Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Flindt, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Oldroyd, Mr. and Mrs. Ulman Paris, Mr. and Mrs. E.L. McDowell, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Vaughan, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Faulconer, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. St. John, Mr. and Mrs.O.B. Seyster, Robert Cox, Edwin Kraul, Alfred Sowden and Lloyd Snyder. Others will go on the Midland Valley this afternoon at 3:30.